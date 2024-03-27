Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika's film Shaitaan was released in theatres on March 8. Since its release, Shaitaan has been performing well at the box office. Amid this, Vikas Bahl directorial is reportedly gearing up for a sequel. According to a Hindustan Times report, Shaitaan's sequel will be announced soon. Hindustan Times quoted a source saying, 'The story further will be based in Kokam, Maharashtra, which is popularly known as the black magic center of the state. The narratives will develop around more complexities and energies of black magic'. Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 19: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Supernatural Film Collects Rs 187.82 Crore Globally.

Shaitaan To Reportedly Get a Sequel

