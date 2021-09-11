Jyotika and Suriya celebrate their 15 years of togetherness today (September 11). To mark the special day, the actress took to Instagram and wished her man with a lovely post and a beautiful selfie. That's not it, as she also penned some emotional words for the actor. She also sketched a picture of Suriya and gifted him. The star also reciprocated to his wife's love via Instagram stories.

Jyotika and Suriya:

Suriya's Sketch:

