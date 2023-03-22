Kabzaa director R Chandru has promised fans that the sequel to Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep's will be 'bigger and better'. This statement by the filmmaker comes in right after the Kannada period actioner garnered moreover negative reviews from audiences as well as critics. He also revealed that work on the script of Kabzaa 2 has started. Check it out. Kabzaa Movie Review: Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep's 'KGF Lite' Is A Massive Mess Studded With Never-Ending Madness (LatestLY Exclusive).

Kabzaa 2 Will Be 'Bigger and Better':

Kabzaa 2 will be “bigger and better”, says director 🫣 pic.twitter.com/FmDAMD0klh — LetsCinema (@letscinema) March 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)