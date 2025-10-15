With the NDA finalising its seat-sharing formula for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), led by Upendra Kushwaha, has announced its first list of candidates. Allotted six seats under the alliance, RLM declared four names on Wednesday night after discussions with its allies. As per the list released by RLM State General Secretary Subhash Chandravanshi, Madhav Anand will contest from Madhubani, Prashant Kumar Pankaj from Ujiarpur, Snehlata (wife of Upendra Kushwaha) from Sasaram, and Alok Kumar Singh from Dinara. Candidates for Bajpatti (Sitamarhi) and Paroo (Muzaffarpur) will be announced later. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) Releases List of 14 Candidates Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha Releases First List of 4 Candidates

Rashtriya Lok Morcha releases the list of six candidates for the #BiharElections2025 pic.twitter.com/S4JctRBEYU — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)