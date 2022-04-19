Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu have welcomed their first child together. The duo is blessed with a baby boy informed Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal. She also gave a health update on the mother and the baby saying both are absolutely healthy. Kajal Aggarwal Pens Emotional Post for Husband Gautam Kitchlu, Says ‘I’m Blessed To Have You by My Side’.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#JUST_IN : Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu become parents of a baby boy! The little one was born this morning (April 19). Heartiest wishes to the couple! 💐👶🏼@MsKajalAggarwal #KajalAggarwal #Kajal #GautamKitchlu pic.twitter.com/C0HCndWPAK — Galatta Media (@galattadotcom) April 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)