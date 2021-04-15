Karnan, the Dhanush film which left everyone in a frenzy and achieved a lot of love at the box office, had to be corrected. DMK Youth Wing Secretary pointed out that the Kodiyamkulam tragedy, which the film is based on, happened in 1995 during the AAIDMK tenure. But the film said it happened in 1997 when DMK was in power. The politician conveyed the same to Maria Selvaraj and Dhanush. The makers thus changed it to "90-galin pirpagudhiyilirundhu" (In the 90s).

Check out his tweet here...

1995 அதிமுக ஆட்சியில் நடந்த கொடியன்குளம் கலவரத்தை மையமாக வைத்து எடுக்கப்பட்டுள்ள இப்படத்தில் அச்சம்பவம் 1997ல் கழக ஆட்சியில் நடந்ததாக காட்டப்பட்டுள்ளது. இதனை தயாரிப்பாளர், இயக்குநரிடம் சுட்டிக்காட்டினேன். அந்தத் தவறை இரு தினங்களில் சரிசெய்துவிடுகிறோம்’ என உறுதியளித்தனர். நன்றி. — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) April 13, 2021

