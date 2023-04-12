Sanjay Dutt reassured his followers on Twitter that the rumours of him getting injured while filming a bomb explosion scene on set of KD - The Devil, are baseless. He said he is fine and healthy and that the team has been very careful while filming his scenes. KD: Sanjay Dutt Gets Injured While Shooting a Bomb Explosion Scene for the Upcoming Kannada Film – Reports.

Sanjay Dutt Shares Update

There are reports of me getting injured. I want to reassure everyone that they are completely baseless. By God’s grace, I am fine & healthy. I am shooting for the film KD & the team's been extra careful while filming my scenes. Thank you everyone for reaching out & your concern. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 12, 2023

