Khushbu Sundar has shared a post on Twitter and informed everyone that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actress-politician who has isolated herself says, ‘hate being alone’. She mentioned, “Ok. finally #Covid catches up with me after dodging last 2 waves. I have just tested positive.”

Khushbu Sundar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ok. finally #Covid catches up with me after dodging last 2 waves. I have just tested positive. Till last eve i was negative. Have a running nose,did a test n Voila! I have isolated myself. Hate being alone. So keep me entertained for the next 5 days. N get tested if any signs 🥰 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) January 10, 2022

