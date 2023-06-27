The wait is finally over for fans eagerly anticipating Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movie King Of Kotha. The highly anticipated teaser for the film is set to be released on June 28 at 6 PM. King of Kotha is a Malayalam-language gangster film which marks Abhilash Joshiy's directorial debut. The film's cinematography is handled by Nimish Ravi while the film's score has been composed by Jakes Bejoy while the songs have been composed by Jakes Bejoy and Shaan Rahman separately. The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Dulquer Salmaan, Dancing Rose, Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran. King of Kotha: Second Look of Dulquer Salmaan's Film to Drop on February 3 At This Time; Studio Shares Update With a Video Montage to the Star.

Check Out The News Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)