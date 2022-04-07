Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia have teamed up for the movie Krishna Vrinda Vihari. The makers are all set to release the film’s first song titled “Varshamlo Vennella”. It is a romantic melody and the lyrical video will be out on April 9.

Krishna Vrinda Vihari First Song Varshamlo Vennella

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)