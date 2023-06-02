The makers of Bholaa Shankar have dropped the promo of the song “Bhola Mania”. This is the first single from Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film. Composed by Mahati Swara Sagar, this promo video drops hints that the song would be a highly energetic dance number. The beats are catchy and it will undoubtedly get one grooving. The full song will be out on June 4. Bholaa Shankar: Chiranjeevi ‘Leaks’ Song Shoot Pics From Switzerland!

Watch The Promo Video Of “Bhola Mania” Song Below:

