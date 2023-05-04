The makers of Kushi have announced that the first single from the film will be out on May 9. However, they have not revealed the name of the track as of yet. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in main roles, the flick is touted to be an upcoming Telugu romantic drama. The movie releases in theatres on September 1 this year. Kushi Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Reel Love Story To Hit the Big Screens on September 1 (View New Poster).

Khushi's First Single on May 9:

