Excitement levels are soaring among fans of renowned Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay as the release date for his highly anticipated film Leo draws nearer. Adding to the anticipation, it has been announced that the first single from the movie, "Naa Ready", will be unveiled on June 22. The makers dropped a promo teaser of the first single and the news has set social media abuzz, with fans eagerly awaiting the musical masterpiece. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, features Thalapathy Vijay lending his powerful vocals alongside Anirudh himself. Adding to the dynamic mix, the song includes an electrifying rap segment by Asal Kolaar. Leo: Cast and Crew of Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Mark Themselves Safe on Twitter After Earthquake Tremors Hit Jammu and Kashmir.
Check Out The Promo Here:
