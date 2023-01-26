Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited is former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's production company co-owned by him and his wife Sakshi and the good news for thala fans is that the first film under the banner will be announced tomorrow on January 27 at 10 am IST. Author Ramesh Thamilmani, the author of the graphic novel ‘Atharva - The Origin’ featured Dhoni as a superhero, and will be directing the entertainment company’s upcoming Tamil venture. Tovino Thomas Meets ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni; Actor Tweets His Experience After Catching Up With Indian Cricketer (View Pic).

Dhoni Entertainment’s First Film Announcement Deets!

#DhoniEntertainmentProd1 goes on floors tomorrow! Title launch and Cast announcement - Tomorrow at 12 pm 🕙 pic.twitter.com/6doNUkCs6p — Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd (@DhoniLtd) January 26, 2023

