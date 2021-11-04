Liger is the upcoming film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday the lead. The film also marks the acting debut of boxer Mike Tyson that is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. On the occasion of Diwali 2021, the makers of Liger have released Mike Tyson’s look from the film and it is mighty impressive. While sharing his intense and fierce avatar, the makers mentioned in the caption, “The legend @MikeTyson is ready to celebrate this #Diwali with a few punches!”

Mike Tyson In Liger

