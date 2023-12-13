On December 13, X (formerly known as Twitter), Lokesh Kanagaraj trended due to reports stating that the director's Facebook account was hacked. To dispel the false information circulating on social media, the Leo director shared a post clarifying that he is solely active on Twitter and Instagram, urging his fans to disregard any hoax news. Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Facebook Account Gets Hacked – Reports.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Post On X:

Hey all, I’m only available on Twitter and Instagram, I do not have or use any other social media accounts. Please feel free to ignore and unfollow any other hoax accounts! — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) December 13, 2023

