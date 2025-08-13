With just hours to go before the release of Coolie, director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared an emotional message expressing gratitude to Superstar Rajinikanth, the film’s cast - Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan, the crew, and audience. In the same note, Lokesh also dismissed a popular fan theory of Coolie being part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), with the final sentence of his statement saying it is a 'standalone' story for his 'Thalaivar Superstar Rajinikanth sir.' ‘Coolie’ vs ‘War 2’ Box Office: Rajinikanth-Aamir Khan or Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR – Who Is Expected To Take a Bigger Opening? Find Out!

Read Lokesh's Note

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)