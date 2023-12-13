According to reports director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Facebook account was hacked, raising concerns about digital security. The filmmaker, known for hits like Kaithi and Leo among others, is confronted with this unexpected cyber issue. Kanagaraj's fans and followers are eagerly awaiting updates on measures taken to address this cyber breach. Lokesh Kanagaraj Pens Sweet Note Thanking Thalapathy Vijay and Audience Ahead of Leo Film’s Release (View Pics).

Lokesh Kanagaraj Facebook Account Hacked:

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Facebook account got Hacked… Bayangara Yoga videos ah iruku😞 pic.twitter.com/g0HTTwOUAO — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) December 13, 2023

