Lokesh Kanagaraj meet Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth and made sure he tells everyone about this precious moment. He took to Twitter to share a couple of pictures from their meeting and wrote a sweet message for the two stars. Vikram: Lokesh Kanagaraj Officially Welcomes Suriya on Board for Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi’s Film.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)