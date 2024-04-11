Mahesh Babu, the Telugu superstar, enjoys a massive fan following due to his versatile portrayal of diverse roles, making him one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry. In addition to his acting career, he is also known for being a family man. The actor, whose last release was Guntur Kaaram, which hit theatres on January 12, 2024, recently took a break from his hectic schedule. On April 11, Mahesh Babu shared a series of photos from his family's European trip on his Instagram. The first two pictures were particularly heartwarming, showing the actor embracing his daughter Nitara warmly. Another snapshot captured a candid moment shared between his son Gautam and daughter Nitara. Sharing the post, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Europe #2024". Ugadi 2024: Mahesh Babu, Varun Tej Konidela, and Other Celebs Extend Warm Wishes On Telugu New Year!.

Check Out Mahesh Babu’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)