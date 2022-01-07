Sid Sriram has crooned some of the beautiful love tracks and they’ve been a hit. The latest one “Hrudayama” the first single from the film Major is also a soulful love ballad sung by him and we are sure, it’ll be a hit too. It is a magical song about first love. Picturised on Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar, this track gives a glimpse of their love tale. “Hrudayama” is composed by Sricharan Pakala.

Watch The Song Hrudayama Below:

