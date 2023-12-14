The makers of Mohanlal's upcoming film Malaikottai Vaaliban have unveiled the title of the film's first song, and it's "Punnara Kattile Poovanatthil." Today (December 14), they dropped an enticing poster for the track, announcing its release on December 15 at 5 PM IST. The film features Mohanlal in the role of a wrestler from the pre-Independence era. Malaikottai Vaaliban Teaser: Mohanlal in His Powerful Look Leaves Us Guessing As He Promises To Unveil the ‘Truth’ (Watch Video).

"Punnara Kattile Poovanatthil" Out at 5 PM IST:

