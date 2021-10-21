Jayasurya recently won 51st Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for Vellam. The actor had shared a post thanking the entire team of Vellam and also his family. The Malayalam actor is quite active on social media platforms and here’s a treat for all his fans. He has shared a series of pictures from his college days and they are unmissable. Jayasurya holds a degree in Bachelor of Commerce from All Saints College in Ernakulam. From the pictures it is pretty clear that he has had a great time during his college days.

Throwback Back Pictures Of Actor Jayasurya From His College Days

View this post on Instagram A post shared by actor jayasurya (@actor_jayasurya)

