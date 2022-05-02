The makers of Man Of The Match describe the upcoming flick as ‘first of its kind realistic commercial film in Kannada’. Directed by D Satya Prakash and bankrolled by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under PRK Productions banner, the film is all set to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 5.

Watch The Trailer Of Man Of The Match Below:

