Manju Warrier recently shared some throwback photos from her travel diaries on Instagram. Dressed casually, the Malayalam actress is captured posing by a pole on the street-side. In these photos, she flaunts her million-dollar smile, adding to the beauty of the pictures. Thalaivar 170: Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan Join the Cast of Rajinikanth’s Film (Deets Inside).

Malayalam Actress Manju Warrier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manju Warrier (@manju.warrier)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)