The makers of Minnal Murali have released the first track from Tovino Thomas starrer and it is indeed an ‘idivettu’ track. The beats of this song composed by Sushin Shyam will get you grooving. It is a fast-paced track with quirky lyrics that has been penned by Manu Manjith. The song crooned by Marthyan and Sushin Shyam clearly describes Tovino’s character in the film that is directed by Basil Joseph.

Watch The Lyrical Video Of Thee Minnal Below:

