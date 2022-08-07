The recently held Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2022 saw one of the best moments ever. As when superstar Mohanlal kissed a frail-looking Sreenivasan on his cheek, audiences were in for a treat. A video from the event has been shared by Aju Varghese that sees Mohanlal greeting Sreenivasan with immense love on stage and it's pure gold. FYI, Sreenivasan had underwent by-pass surgery in March and is on the path of recovery. Mother’s Day 2022: Mohanlal’s Picture With His Mother Santhakumari Is Simply Heartwarming.

Watch Video:

