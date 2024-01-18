Mohanlal's film Neru was released in the theatres on December 21 and received praise for its compelling performances from the star cast. Mohanlal teamed up with director Jeethu Joseph after previously collaborating for Drishyam, Drishyam 2 and 12th Man. The film is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas led by Antony Perumbavoor. Audiences highly anticipated the OTT release of this movie. After a successful run in the theatres, the movie is all set to make its OTT debut. Neru will now stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from January 23, 2024. Neru Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s Courtroom Drama.

Watch the Trailer of Neru Here:

Neru Will Be Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 23

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Malayalam (@disneyplushotstarmalayalam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)