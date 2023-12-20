Neru is the upcoming Malayalam movie starring Mohanlal in the leading role. The superstar has teamed up once again with ace filmmaker Jeethu Joseph for this courtroom drama. Known as the dynamic actor and director combo of Malayalam Cinema, they have earlier collaborated for Drishyam, Drishyam 2 and 12th Man. After watching the trailer of this flick, the expectations are sky high. Lalettan, as the lead actor is fondly called, would be seen essaying the role of a Special Public Prosecutor and fans are thrilled about watching him in the avatar of an advocate. Neru Trailer: Mohanlal Gears Up To Fight for Justice as a Special Public Prosecutor in Jeethu Joseph’s Film Co-Starring Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan and Sidhique (Watch Video).

The movie Neru features a stellar star cast. The film is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, here’s looking at some of its key details.

Cast – The movie Neru features Mohanlal in the leading role. The stellar star cast also includes Anaswara Rajan, Jagadish, Priyamani, Siddique among others.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “Sara, a blind sculptor, seeks justice after suffering trauma. She contends with the legal system and her own resilience to find resolution.” Neru To Release on December 21! Kerala HC Refuses To Stay Release of Mohanlal’s Film Over Script Plagiarism Allegations.

Watch The Trailer Of Neru Movie Below:

Release Date – The courtroom drama Neru is all set to arrive in theatres on December 21.

Review – The reviews for Neru are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of this Mohanlal-starrer is out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2023 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).