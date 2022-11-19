Nikki Galrani and Aadhi Pinisetty tied the knot in May this year. There were reports doing rounds citing the former is expecting her first child with the Rangasthalam actor. The actress slammed all reports and clarified on Twitter saying, ‘I’m NOT pregnant guys’. She further tweeted, ‘I’d be the first one to break this amazing news in the future. Kindly don’t go by rumours’. Aadhi Pinisetty Calls Wife Nikki Galrani As His ‘Constant’ In This New Insta Post! (View Pic).

Nikki Galrani On Pregnancy Rumors

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)