Pathu Thala is the upcoming film starring Silambarasan TR in the lead. Directed by Obeli N Krishna, the actor has shared the good news with his fans. He has confirmed that Pathu Thala will release in theatres on March 30, 2023. Not just that, his intense look from the film is unmissable. Pathu Thala: AR Rahman Unveils the Intriguing First Look Posters of Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik’s Next.

Pathu Thala Release Date Announcement

