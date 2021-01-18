Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik’s Pathu Thala is one of the most-anticipated films currently. The makers created a buzz on social media when they announced that music maestro AR Rahman will be unveiling the first look poster of the film soon. The fans were eagerly waiting for the poster to come out and Rahman made sure he doesn't make them wait any longer than this. Today, he took to Twitter to share not one but two first look poster of the film featuring the lead star in a new avatar. Kevin Pietersen Grooves to AR Rahman’s Famous Tamil Song Ottagathai Kattiko in Latest TikTok Video.

The first poster features STR sitting on a with only his side profile showing in it. He is seen wearing a dhoti and kurta in this poster. The other poster features a closer look of him from the first poster while Gautham and other actors take up the rest of the space in the background. Gautham is seen holding a gun in his hand while looks in anger in this poster. Silambarasan will be seen as a gangster in the film, whereas Gautham Karthik will play a cop.

Talking about having AR Rahman on board, Obeli N Krishna said, “When we decided to do a film together, Raja and I had the same thought – it would be nice if Rahman did the music. And the film has a lot of scope for music. Sillunu Oru Kadhal was a romantic film and there was scope to explore romance through songs. And with Pathu Thala, there is scope to experiment with sounds. So, we decided to ask Rahman. I was hesitant because he was extremely busy with his other projects. But he instantly agreed to be a part of the film.” Maanaadu First Look: Silambarasan’s Avatar As Abdul Khaaliq Make Simbu Fans Say ‘Super Thalaiva’.

Directed by Obeli, Pathu Thala marks another collaboration with producer K.E. Gnanavelraja, who produced his debut project Sillunu Oru Kadhal, but he is also reuniting with AR Rahman for the action entertainer. The film is a remake of the Kannada hit Mufti. The action thriller was directed by Narthan and starred Shivarajkumar, Sriimurali and Shanvi Srivastava in the lead.

