The first trailer for Por Thozhil shows Ashok Selvan and Sarath Kumar's characters as cops, dealing with a sadistic serial killer who ties up girls and kills them in gruesome ways. He also ties them in a way where he can look them in the eyes when he kills them. Ashok is a rookie cop who is learning about the overwhelming details of the case, and getting trained by Sarath, a far more experienced cop. The film will release on June 9. Modern Love Chennai Trailer: This Sneak Peek of Ritu Varma, Ashok Selvan, Wamiqa Gabbi’s Prime Video Series Is Enough to Make You Mushy!

Watch Trailer for Por Thozhil Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)