Amid the mixed reactions to Kanguva, the Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA) has raised concerns about the impact of YouTube reviews recorded outside theatres, particularly after First Day First Show (FDFS) screenings. TFAPA has argued that these immediate public reviews are affecting box office performance, even though they did not attribute the film’s struggles to its quality. The association accused YouTubers of using exaggerated headlines to grab attention and mislead audiences. Suriya’s Kanguva, which released in theatres on November 14, earned only INR 89 crore globally in its opening week. TFAPA has called for an end to these public reviews to protect the film industry and its commercial interests. ‘Kanguva’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Can Suriya’s Big-Budget Movie Recover From Negative Reviews and Tepid Audience Response?

TFAPA Calls for Ban on FDFS Movie Reviews

Ban on FDFS Reviews Outside Theatres

No Entry For Youtube Channels At The Theatre Premises In Tamilnadu Going Forward. pic.twitter.com/jp7AsQPdl1 — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) November 20, 2024

