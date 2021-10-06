Here's an update about Prabhas' next flick tentatively titled as Prabhas 25. As per reports, the movie is going to be helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. On October 4, it was unveiled that Prabhas will announce the details of his 25th film on October 7. More details is yet to be announced.

