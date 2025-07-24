Filmmaker Mohit Suri is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Saiyaara. The romantic musical, marking the big-screen debuts of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is creating waves on the internet for its heartfelt story and soul-stirring songs. Amid the film's box office success, Mohit Suri has expressed his gratitude to filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for being one of the first to openly show support for his comeback film. He wrote, "Sandeep, @imvangasandeep thank you for being the first one to openly support and express your generous belief in Saiyaara. It meant the world coming from a filmmaker whose craft I deeply admire. I’ve always respected the raw emotion, fearlessness and intensity you bring to your stories. It reminds me why we do what we do to move people,to connect. Grateful to walk this path alongside storytellers like you. Here's to more powerful cinema and always a fan!" ‘Saiyaara’: Aamir Khan Sends Love to Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda on Their Film’s Box Office Success, Calls the Mohit Suri Directorial a ‘Melodious and Heartfelt Story’.

Amid ‘Saiyaara’ Sucess, Mohit Suri Shares Sweet Note for Sandeep Reddy Vanga for His Support

Sandeep, @imvangasandeep thank you for being the first one to openly support and express your generous belief in Saiyaara. It meant the world coming from a filmmaker whose craft I deeply admire. I’ve always respected the raw emotion, fearlessness and intensity you bring to your… — Mohit D Suri (@mohit11481) July 24, 2025

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Shout-Out to ‘Saiyaara’

Witnessing a hindi heartland love story completely emphasizing on romance and drama. Waiting to watch it on the first day. Wishing the debutants all the very best :-) It's purely Mohith suri's Magic :-) @mohit11481 https://t.co/SlYo36Ec1h — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) July 9, 2025

