Project K actor Prabhas has arrived at San Diego Comic-Con! The Rebel Star made dapper entry at the event and his pics are all over the event. He looked suave in black t-shirt and jeans that he teamed up with blue blazer. He was seen posing for the shutterbugs present at the event. Check out Prabhas’ viral pics ahead Project K’s grand launch. Project K: Rebel Star Prabhas’ First Look From Nag Ashwin’s Film Makes Fans Say ‘Rise of Indian Super Hero’ (View Poster).
Prabhas At Comic-Con
Rebel Star #Prabhas at @comic_con, San Diego ! 🔥💥
#ComicCon #ProjectK pic.twitter.com/ZWkDpgjSh3
— Thyview (@Thyview) July 20, 2023
The Rebel Star
PAN INDIA SUPER 🌟 #Prabhas makes a Stylish Entry at @comic_con, San Diego 🇺🇸
Guess #WhatisProjectK ?#ProjectK #ComicCon #Prabhas𓃵 pic.twitter.com/89cPDqr2dX
— Tanay Suriya (@TheTanaySuriya) July 20, 2023
Prabhas’ Cool Entry
Rebel star #Prabhas looks suave at @comic_con, San Diego 🤩❤️#ProjectK #ComicCon pic.twitter.com/DlypmzPHu2
— Shreyas Media (@shreyasgroup) July 20, 2023
