The makers of Project K have dropped Prabhas’ first look from the film and fans cannot get over his mass avatar. After seeing the Rebel Star’s look many retweeted the poster and called it as ‘Rise of Indian Super Hero’. From his costume to his styling, one cannot take their eyes off from his menacing avatar. His look has been released ahead of Project K’s grand launch at San Diego Comic-Con. Project K: Prabhas’ First Look From Nag Ashwin’s Film Unveiled! Rebel Star’s Intense and Fierce Avatar Will Leave You Impressed (View Poster).

'Beard Look'

LIT

#ProjectK Prabhas First Look 🔥 RISE OF INDIAN SUPER HERO pic.twitter.com/OsZcRhuQHx — 𝗦𝗵𝗿𝗲𝘆𝗶 ʸᵃˢʰ¹⁹ (@NameIsShreyash) July 19, 2023

'SUPER HERO HAS LANDED'

Rebel Star

Favourite Super Hero'

A Hero Is A Person Who Says Yes To The 'Adventure' 😎 You Are My Favourite Super Hero 🥵💥🔥❤️#Prabhas #ProjectK pic.twitter.com/aQEpAqSK01 — Lokesh Prabhas™ (@LokeshPrabhasID) July 19, 2023

