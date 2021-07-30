It's confirmed! As Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's much-awaited film, Radhe Shyam's release date is finally out. The makers dropped a dapper-looking new poster of Prabhas and also mentioned that the period romantic drama will release in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2022 i.e January 14 next year. The movie is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Radhe Shyam Release Date:

New Year. New Beginnings. And a New Release Date! 🌟💕#RadheShyam all set to release in a theatres near you on Makar Sankranti, 14th January 2022 Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/FyhaF5kD8W — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) July 30, 2021

