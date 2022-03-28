After having a great run at the box office, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic drama is all set to go the OTT way. As the Radha Krishna Kumar will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 1. Radhe Shyam: Amitabh Bachchan Turns Narrator for Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Romantic Film!

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)