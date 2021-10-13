Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde is the ‘queen of every heart’. The actress who plays the character Prerana in the upcoming film has turned a year older today (October 13). On this special occasion, her co-star Prabhas has shared a beautiful poster featuring the film’s leading lady and it is indeed the perfect birthday treat for Pooja’s fans. The actress has donned a beautiful embellished white gown, a classic side-swept hairstyle, minimal makeup, and is all smiles in this poster. We just can’t take our eyes off the birthday girl!

Pooja Hegde In Radhe Shyam:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

