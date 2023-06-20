Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela have welcomed their first child. Upasana delivered a baby girl on June 20 at Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital. The hospital issued statement citing that “The baby and mother are doing well”. Ram Charan Gets Candid about Wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s Pregnancy (Watch Video).

Ram Charan & Upasana Kamineni Konidela

Actor @AlwaysRamCharan and his wife @upasanakonidela are blessed with a baby girl in Hyderabad. Congratulations to the proud parents and the extended family on this joyous occasion.. #RamCharan #Upasana pic.twitter.com/WUc7UToSMz — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 20, 2023

