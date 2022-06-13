Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni are two a match made in heaven! As going by the latest picture shared by RRR actor on Instagram, we get to see the duo looking into each other's eyes and we are melting. Ram-Upasana also can be seen twinning in white ensembles. FYI, couple is currently in Florence to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on June 14. Ram Charan and Wife Upasana Head for a Vacation Post Wrapping Up Shooting for RC15 (View Pics).

Have a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

