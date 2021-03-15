Birthday girl Alia Bhatt earlier teased fans by giving a glimpse of her look of Sita in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The Bahubali director shared Alia Bhatt's look on Twitter and wrote "Strong-willed and resolvent SITA's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all". Alia Bhatt looks elegant in this first look poster of RRR. The film is a period drama set in the 1920s that tells the tale of freedom fighters Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR.

