The song "Naatu Naatu" from SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Recently in an interview actor Ram Charan spoke about the award-winning song and its journey in Ukraine where the song was filmed. Charan further stated that he wishes to visit the country with his family as a tourist especially. Well, the song was filmed outside the official residence of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Becomes the First Ever Asian Track To Win a Golden Globe!.

Watch The Interview Here If You Have Missed:

Very good interview, and especially on this day, to hear Ram Charan talk about Kyiv and Ukraine, having wanted to visit again as a tourist, is rather emotional https://t.co/M4UFCiFNzE — Yuko Kato (@yukokato1701) February 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)