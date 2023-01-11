Team RRR is celebrating as the song “Naatu Naatu” has won for Best Original Song. The makers revealed on Twitter that the song composed by MM Keeravani has become the first ever Asian song to win a Golden Globe. This is indeed an historic moment! RRR at Golden Globe Awards 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ Track Wins Best Original Song; SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Scream With Joy for MM Keeravani (Watch Video).

Naatu Naatu Song Wins At Golden Globes 2023

INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#NaatuNaatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a #GoldenGlobes . 🤘🏻🌋 #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/LXHZqhmNaY — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)