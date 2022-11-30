With the awards season beginning, RRR already seems to have bagged a prestigious award to its name. With the 2022 Sunset Circle Awards taking place, the SS Rajamouli-directed epic took home the award for Best International Feature. RRR: SS Rajamouli Gets Featured on the Front Page of LA Times For His Tollywood Epic Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR (View Pic).

Check Out the Tweet:

#RRRMovie wins Best International Feature at the 2022 Sunset Circle Awards #SCAwards pic.twitter.com/XTL2UNvulz — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)