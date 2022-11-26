SS Rajamouli has created headlines by featuring in the prestigious US daily the LA Times and that too on the first page. The director got featured for his Tollywood epic RRR Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR which was getting love in the USA. RRR 2 in Works: SS Rajamouli Says Father Vijayendra Prasad Working on the Script of Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)