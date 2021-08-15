Sai Dharam Tej's Republic will get a theatrical release. The movie will hit the screens worldwide on October 1. It has an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna apart from Sai. The political thriller is written and directed by Deva Katta.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)