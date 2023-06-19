There’s big buzz going around the teaser of Salaar. The film written and directed by Prashanth Neel is an action thriller starring Prabhas in the lead role. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu would also be seen in pivotal roles. As per latest reports, the makers are planning to drop the teaser of Salaar in the first week of July. It is also speculated that Salaar teaser could be released anytime in June as well. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited. Salaar Release Date: Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film to Arrive in Theatres on This Date!

Salaar Teaser Update

